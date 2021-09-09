Thursday, 9 September 2021

McCaws take up needles to knit for newborns

    mccaws_knitting.png

    Photo: Instagram
    Photo: Instagram
    Richie and Gemma McCaw have taken up knitting to help keep the babies of Queen Mary Maternity Ward in Dunedin warm, and are calling for others to do the same.

    Last night Mrs McCaw - a former Black Sticks hockey player - posted on Instagram a photo of her and her husband - a former All Blacks captain - knitting small hats to donate to Dunedin Hospital’s Queen Mary Maternity Ward and to Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

    The pair had never knitted before, but decided to give it a go.

    ‘‘We thought we should step outside our comfort zone so we’ve decided to each knit a woollen hat,’’ she said.

    She encouraged others to take up their knitting needles and do the same.

    The Southern District Health Board put out a call for knitted beanies last month for Queen Mary and had received many donations.

    Earlier this week an SDHB spokeswoman said the response had been ‘‘overwhelming’’ and if avid knitters were keen for more projects, it was also short of knitted “Twiddle Muffs”.

    Twiddle Muffs are knitted muffs with items attached to help keep patients’ hands active and busy.

    They were especially good for people with dementia or delirium, who often have restless hands, and they provided a great source of visual, tactile, and sensory stimulation while keeping hands snug and warm. 

