Robertson open to picking overseas-based players

Richie Mo’unga will leave for Japan at the end of the year. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Robertson is open to the idea of selecting overseas-based players for the All Blacks when he takes over as coach after the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby have always picked All Blacks squads with players from New Zealand-based franchises. The All Blacks will be losing a number of big names to Japan and Europe following the World Cup including Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga.

"I think the conversation has got to be continually be had. One thing, they’ve selected me here is for a bit of forward thinking. Challenging the norm. So we’ll have conversations," Robertson said.

"You’ve got to be a step ahead. I’ll present to the board, where I think the game is heading. But a lot of that will happen once I get into the role," he added.

Robertson confirmed he will head to the Rugby World Cup later this year as an observer. He offically takes over from Ian Foster at the end of the tournament.

"I think it’s really important that I go and watch and understand how the tournament works and look from a coaching point of view, not a fan point of view.

"I have full respect with the distance from the current All Black group and go with a couple of clear objectives of what I can learn from the tournament."

Yesterday NZR announced the four coaches who will assist Robertson.

As first reported by the Herald, current All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan will be joined by Leon MacDonald, Jason Holland and Scott Hansen, with the group to take up their respective roles in 2024.

Incumbent All Blacks forwards coach Ryan will continue his role in 2024. Current Blues coach MacDonald will lead the attack with assistance from Hurricanes coach Holland, while Crusaders assistant coach Hansen will be in charge of defence. Nic Gill, who has been a key part of the All Blacks management group since 2008, will stay on as head of performance, leading the health and performance team.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said he was pleased to have secured four "talented and experienced" coaches to guide the All Blacks into 2024 and beyond.

"All four have proven themselves as successful and skilled mentors in their respective Super Rugby environments and in some cases overseas.

"As we announce this group, I would also like to acknowledge the current All Blacks coaching group who will guide the team through 2023, and who have the full backing and support of NZ Rugby as they build toward the Rugby World Cup in France.

"We believe it was important to announce this group now to allow the four appointed assistant coaches to focus on their Super Rugby Pacific commitments this season, and to allow their organisations to progress their planning for 2024."

Robertson was delighted to have the coaching group locked in.

"I’ve known Jason, Leon, Scott, Alfie (Holland) and Gilly for a long time and worked with them all at times during my playing and coaching career. They are a highly talented and motivated group who will bring different strengths to the table and who share a similar philosophy on the game.

"Like myself with the Crusaders, I know they all have important work to do in 2023 and their main focus will be on their current job in hand, but we will be ready to go from 2024."