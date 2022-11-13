Ruby Tui gifts World Cup medal to young leukaemia survivor

Ruby Tui gifts a young fan her Rugby World Cup medal. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui was left celebrating her World Cup win without a medal - after gifting it to a young fan who has recently recovered from leukaemia.

ESPN assistant editor Brittany Mitchell reports Tui was spotted on Sunday morning without her medal after gifting it to a fan named Lucia, who she had met earlier last week at a fan engagement event.

Lucia had reportedly followed the Black Ferns throughout the World Cup and told Tui her dream was to become a Black Fern. Lucia’s father had told Tui of his daughter’s recent cancer battle.

“Speaking to the young fan, Lucia, Tui asked what her dream was, “to become a Black Fern” was her answer. Moments later, after the young girl had stepped away, her father would approach Tui, to let her know his daughter had recently recovered from Leukemia,” Mitchell reported.

The moment stuck with the 30-year-old, so as she celebrated her side’s historic 34-31 victory over England on the field, she spotted the young fan in the crowd and placed her World Cup winners medal around her neck.

It was one of two magic off-field moments Tui created in the wake of New Zealand’s stunning 34-31 World Cup final win over England.

After New Zealand somehow survived the deadly English maul to topple a team hailed by coach Wayne Smith as the best of all time, thrilling a record-breaking Eden Park crowd and completing their incredible resurgence, it was Tui’s turn to speak.

The Ferns winger began her post-match interview running high on emotion, thanking the packed Eden Park crowd for their support and beaming with pride.

Ruby Tui celebrates after the final whistle in the World Cup final at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

“How was it New Zealand? How was it?

“I’m just so proud to be a New Zealander right now,” said Tui.

“They said nobody cared about women’s rugby, well guess what? We out here. We’re going nowhere.

“They said we coudn’t do it, they said we wouldn’t and honestly - it took all of us.

“Anybody out there defended an England mob before? It ain’t easy on the last minute baby, but we all did it together. New Zealand was a part of that. I’m so proud to be here right now.

At this stage, Tui had the 42,579-strong Eden Park crowd in the palm of her hand and began to sing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, the waiata most New Zealanders learn while at primary school. The Eden Park crowd responded in full voice.

One fan posted on social media: “Men’s Rugby can learn a lot from Ruby Tui..her enthusiasm and originality is f***ing infectuous…legend”

“Rubi Tui is the greatest,” said another.

A third wrote: “Ruby Tui is an international treasure. That woman gives me goosebumps. What an advocate for women in sport

“Above everything, there is a girl clutching Ruby Tui’s book in her hands high above her head, proud to show it to the cameras and to the rest of the crowd. That’s how you grow the game, put women’s rugby on a platform and make it accessible for all and the rest will come,” posted another.