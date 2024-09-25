Is Scott Barrett the most ill-disciplined All Black?

Scott Barrett was shown a yellow card by referee Matt Carley before it was upgraded to a red in the game against South Africa at Twickenham on August 25, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Discipline very nearly cost the All Blacks another test at the weekend.

With late cards to both Anton Lienert-Brown and Caleb Clarke, the door was left open for the Wallabies to storm a sensational comeback, and they very nearly snatched the win from New Zealand, going down 31-28.

The lessons have clearly not been learned by the All Blacks, who just last year lost the Rugby World Cup final with 14 men.

The All Blacks had two men sent off in the first 112 years of their official test history, with a further nine since 2017, three coming in 2023 alone.

RNZ takes a look at the All Blacks discipline record.

All Blacks with the most cards:

1. Scott Barrett, 5.

Yellows - 3

Reds - 2

Costliest card - vs South Africa, Twickenham 2023, lost 35-7.

The current All Blacks skipper is the worst offender, the only player in All Black history to be shown red twice, first in 2019 against the Wallabies for a no arms tackle, and in the record defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham prior to the 2023 World Cup.

He has also seen red at Super level for making shoulder contact to the jaw of Alex Hodgman in 2022.

2. Sam Cane, 5.

Yellows - 4

Reds - 1

Costliest card - vs South Africa 2023, Stade de France, lost 12-11.

Second on the list, Barrett's predecessor.

Sent off in the 28th minute of the World Cup final against the Boks, Cane has admitted his shoulder to the head of Jesse Kriel which prematurely ended his campaign, will haunt him forever.

3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 4.

Yellows - 3

Reds - 1

Costliest card - vs Australia, 2020, Brisbane, lost 24-22.

Prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi was the fifth All Black sent off in a test after a high contact on Wallaby winger Tom Wright, swinging the test in favour of Australia.

4. Jordie Barrett, 2.

Yellows - 1

Reds - 1*

Costliest card - vs Australia, 2021, Perth, won 38-21.

*Barrett's red card for a front kick to the face of Marika Koroibete was later rescinded.

While it looked dramatic, Jordie Barrett was ultimately acquitted after sending his sprigs into the mush of Marika Koroibete.

However, his red card for the Hurricanes for a high shot on Jordan Petaia cost him several weeks on the sideline

5. Ethan De Groot, 1.

Yellows - 0

Reds - 1

Costliest card - vs Namibia, 2023, Stadium Toulouse, won 71-3.

With just eight minutes to go and well ahead on the scoreboard, Ethan De Groot took the gloss off the Namibian rout at the World Cup, making contact with the head of Adriaan Booysen, and was subsequently banned for the final two pool games.

6. Beauden Barrett, 4.

Yellows - 4

Reds - 0.

Costliest card - vs Australia 2014, Sydney, drew 12-all.

Tied with Cane for the most yellow cards in the current squad, and one shy of another former skipper, Kieran Read, with five, Barrett's 68th minute yellow against the Wallabies for cynical play allowed Kurtley Beale to level the scores and ensure the stalemate.

Another professional foul against the Waratahs in 2017 resulted in a second yellow and a first career red card.

7. Codie Taylor, 3.

Yellows - 3

Reds - 0.

Costliest card - vs Ireland 2023, Stade de France, won 28-24.

With 17 minutes to go in a pressure cooker quarter-final, Taylor dragged down an Irish maul. Wayne Barnes gave him a breather while also awarding a penalty try to Ireland which brought them back within one.

Scott Barrett received a red card during the 2019 Rugby Championship test against the Wallabies at Optus Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

1. Cyril Brownlie vs England, London, 1925, (Kicking player).*

2. Colin Meads vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 1967, (Kicking player).*

3. Sonny Bill Williams vs British and Irish Lions, Wellington, 2017, (Shoulder to head).

4. Scott Barrett vs Australia, Perth, 2019, (No arms, high tackle).

5. Ofa Tu'ungfasi vs Australia, Brisbane, 2020, (High tackle).

6. Jordie Barrett vs Australia, Perth, 2021, (Boot to face).

7. Angus Taʻavao vs Ireland, Dunedin, 2022 (Head clash).

8. Brodie Retallick vs Japan, Tokyo, 2022, (Dangerous cleanout).

9. Scott Barrett vs South Africa, London, 2023, (Second yellow).

10. Ethan De Groot vs Namibia, Toulouse, 2023 (No-arms tackle).

11. Sam Cane vs South Africa, Paris, 2023 (Shoulder to head).

*Up until 1995, players were simply sent off as opposed to being shown a coloured card.

Sonny Bill Williams was shown a red card by referee Jerome Garces in the second test against the British and Irish Lions in Wellington in 2017. Photo: Getty Images

2024:

vs Australia- 2 x Yellow, Anton Lienert Brown 65', Caleb Clarke 72'

vs South Africa- 2 x Yellow, Sevu Reece 16', Tyrel Lomax 63'

vs South Africa- 1 x Yellow, Ofa Tu'ungafasi 68'

vs Argentina- 1 x Yellow, Asafo Aumua 76'

2023:

vs South Africa- 1 x Yellow, Shannon Frizzell 2', 1 x Red Sam Cane 27'

vs Argentina- 1 x Yellow, Scott Barrett 66'

vs Ireland 2 x Yellow, Aaron Smith 37', Codie Taylor 64'

vs Namibia- 1 x Red, Ethan De Groot 72'

vs France- 1 x Yellow, Will Jordan 58'

vs South Africa- 2 x Yellow, Scott Barrett 14', Sam Cane 15', 1x Red Card, Scott Barrett 39'

2022:

vs England- 1 x Yellow , Beauden Barrett, 72'.

vs Scotland- 1 x Yellow, Anton Lienert Brown 11'

vs Japan- 1 x Red, Brodie Retallick 64'

vs Australia- 1 x Yellow, Dalton Papali'i 24'.

vs Argentina- 1 x Yellow, Fletcher Newall 56'

vs Argentina - 1 x Yellow, Shannon Frizell 70'

vs South Africa- 1 x Yellow, Beauden Barrett 66'

vs Ireland- 2 x Yellow, Leicester Fainga'anuku 17', Ofa 25', 1 x Red, Angus Taʻavao 31'

vs Ireland- 1 x Yellow, Karl Tu'inukuafe 79'

2021:

vs France- 1 x Yellow, Ardie Savea, 61'

vs Ireland- 1 x Yellow, Codie Taylor 12'

vs Wales- 1 x Yellow, Nepo Laulala 39'

vs Australia- 1 x Red, Jordie Barrett 27'

vs Australia- 1 x Yellow, Ardie Savea 41'

vs Fiji- 1 x Yellow, David Havili 61'

2020:

vs Argentina- 1 x Yellow, Tyrel Lomax 80'

vs Australia- 2 x Yellow, Jordie Barrett 8', Shannon Frizell 79'

vs Australia- 1 x Yellow, Scott Barrett 67', 1 x Red, Ofa Tu'ungafasi 22'

Total: 31 yellow cards, five red cards.

All Blacks with Super Rugby red cards:

Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Scott Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Damian McKenzie, Dalton Papali'i.

All Blacks with 0 career cards:

Samisoni Taukeiaho, George Bell, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cam Roigard, Noah Hotham.

Sam Cane was shown a red card in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris, France. Photo Getty Images

Sam Cane - 7

Luke Jacobson - 7

Ardie Savea - 6

Beauden Barrett - 5

Dalton Papali'i - 5