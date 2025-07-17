Scott Robertson makes changes for All Blacks test

Photo: Getty Images

Seven players in the 23 have been named for the first time this season, and one player is set to debut this Saturday night when the All Blacks aim to close out their July Series with a third win against France.

Scott Robertson's team has a heavy Chiefs influence for the game in Hamilton, with Damian McKenzie starting at first five in place of an injured Beauden Barrett.

Hooker Brodie McAlister will become the sixth debutant of the season if when comes off the bench to replace starting hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho.

Prop Tyrel Lomax, loose forward Luke Jacobson and backs Anton Lienert-Brown and Sevu Reece have all returned from injury to take a spot in the starting line-up, while Ruben Love will earn his second test cap playing at fullback.

In the reserves, prop George Bower, loose forward Dalton Papali'i and halfback Noah Hotham will all pull on the black jersey for the first time in 2025.

Robertson said there was a healthy edge in the camp this week, knowing that the French will throw everything at this final game of the series.

"There is high motivation and focus to perform in Hamilton this week. We are prepared for a determined and spirited French side, and excited to play in front of a passionate sold-out crowd.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyrel, Luke, Anton and Sevu back from injury and, with 185 caps between them, we know that they will be ready to perform at the highest level. It is also exciting to have Brodie debuting, as well as Ruben, Noah and Timoci adding to their single All Blacks cap. These men have earned their place in the team, have trained extremely hard over the last three weeks, and will take their opportunity on Saturday night."

The French side will be named tonight, with Fabien Galthie widely expected to go back to the majority of players that he fielded in the first test in Dunedin.

All Blacks team to play France

Kick-off: 7.05pm Saturday, July 19

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (vc), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Ardie Savea (c), 8. Luke Jacobson, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Dalton Papali’i, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Noah Hotham, 22. Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23. Will Jordan

Unavailable due to injury: Tamaiti Williams (knee); Wallace Sititi (ankle); Scott Barrett (calf); Caleb Clarke (ankle); Tupou Vaa’i (concussion); Beauden Barrett (hand)