South Island rugby player handed four-year ban under anti-doping rules

Photo: ODT files

Dunedin club rugby player Carlin Wilkinson-Ballantine has been banned from all sport for four years, under anti-doping rules.

Wilkinson-Ballantine, who played lower grade senior rugby for the Dunedin Rugby Club this year, admitted to the purchase of clenbuterol, an anabolic agent which is a banned substance in all sports.

A package addressed to the man, containing both clenbuterol and tamoxifen, was intercepted by the New Zealand Customs Service in February.

While admitting he had purchased the clenbuterol, he denied ordering the tamoxifen.

The New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee was not comfortably satisfied he ordered the tamoxifen, when reaching its decision.

He was banned from all sport for four years, backdated to June 10 of this year.

Commission CEO Rebecca Rolls commented on the harm that intentional doping can do to all those who play sport, not just the person using banned substances.

“Doping doesn’t just put an individual’s health at risk, it denies all those who play sport the chance to compete on a level playing field.

"No New Zealand athlete should lose a competition, medal or place on a team to someone who has doped to get there.

"That’s why we have Sports Anti-Doping Rules - to protect athlete health and the right to fair play, whatever our level of competition.”

- APL