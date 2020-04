Starnews.co.nz has dipped into our photo archives and over the next several days we will take our readers back down memory lane. Today we start with a big part of our history - rugby.

All Black first five-eighth Doug Bruce clears the ball under pressure during the second All Blacks v Lions test at Lancaster Park in 1977. The British Lions won the game 13-9, but lost the series 1-3 to the All Blacks.

Canterbury half back Bruce Deans clears the the ball watched by skipper Don Hayes during the Canterbury v North Auckland Ranfurly Shield match at Lancaster Park in 1985. Canterbury were successful in defending the 'log of wood'.

Canterbury flanker Jack Hobbs passes the ball to halfback Bruce Deans during the 1985 Canterbury v Auckland Rugby Ranfurly Shield match at Lancaster Park. In front of 52,000 spectators, Auckland won the game 28-23, ending Canterbury’s then record-equalling tenure of 25 shield defences. Auckland then set about creating a new benchmark of 61 consecutive defences.

Canterbury fullback Fergie McCormick leaves the pitch at Lancaster Park following his last-minute field goal to win the Ranfurly Shield match against Wellington at Lancaster Park in 1970.

William Deans, 93, pictured with his grand-nephew, Robbie Deans, 23, at Lancaster Park in 1983. William Deans is the brother of Bob Deans, who represented the All Blacks in 1905.

Aerial view of the All Blacks v France third and final test at Lancaster Park in 1961. The All Blacks won the game 32–3 to win the series 3-0.

Canterbury rugby players during a victory parade at Cathedral Square in 1994. Pictured from left, Graeme Bachop, Mark McAtamney, Matt Sexton, Grant Kelly, Tala Kele, Tabai Matson (seated) and Mark Mayerhofler (seated).