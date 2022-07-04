Warm welcome as All Blacks arrive

The weather smiled on the All Blacks when they arrived in Dunedin on Sunday ahead of their next clash against the Irish.

They received a warm reception at the airport from He Waka Kotuia, the King's and Queen's high schools’ Maori performing arts group, a small group of fans and some curious onlookers.

The All Blacks are up 1-0 in the three-match series on the back of a strong finish to the first half in the first test in Auckland on Saturday.

The next test is at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin this Saturday.

Aaron Hackett, of Dunedin, said he expected it could be tighter than the 42-19 scoreline in Auckland.

(Top) All Blacks captain Sam Cane is flanked by the King's & Queen's high schools’ Maori performing arts group He Waka Kotuia (left) and team-mates and support staff as the All Blacks entourage arrives at Dunedin Airport. Left: Flynn Rangitutia (10), of Dunedin, gets a selfie with Cane. Above right: Ireland supporter Aaron Hackett, of Dunedin, is flanked by his sons and All Blacks supporters Thomas (11) and Charlie (6). Below right: All Blacks and Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith chats to media.

Mr Hackett, who was born on St Patrick’s Day, said he had a soft spot for the Irish.

"They had their chances, the Irish," he said of the match at Auckland’s Eden Park.

"It was a good old ding-dong battle."

The Ireland team is due to arrive in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Forsyth Barr Stadium can accommodate more than 30,000 fans.

