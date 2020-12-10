Highly-anticipated new grocery market offers something different at Bush Inn Centre

The Bush Inn Provedore incorporates a selection of specialty grocery outlets. Photo: Supplied

The long-awaited The Provedore grocery market at the Bush Inn Centre is now well and truly open.

Replacing the supermarket, the new offering is a line-up of specialty grocery outlets presented in a contemporary and unique, open-plan, relaxed setting, which development manager and spokesman Andy Bell describes as “really very comfortable to visit.”

“Usual development delays and then Covid stalled store openings, much to the annoyance of the centre and its customers, who have been eagerly awaiting The Provedore for some time,” Bell said.

Several stores are open now and more are coming on-stream shortly, he said.

Andy Bell. Photo: Supplied

They include The Source bulk foods, a high-quality outlet with a focus on zero-waste shopping. Its range includes organic bulk wholefoods, snacks, household cleaners and much more.

V-Mart, a boutique-style supermarket, which offers an extensive selection of international products together with Kiwi staples.

And just last week, award-winning celebrity butcher Corey Winder opened his own Master Butcher and European deli at The Provedore, where you will find top-quality New Zealand meats and smallgoods presented in a stunning new store, which Bell says is worth the visit for that alone.

Freshly-squeezed natural fruit juices are the province of Tank Juice, which is also open, while House of Spices Indian Superstore opens in December for supplies and spices for all your favourite cuisines.

Due to open in time for Christmas, Bush Inn Fine Wines & Spirits will offer quality wine and spirit brands that you wouldn’t find in a regular supermarket but will certainly complement your shopping at The Provedore.

Located on the site previously occupied by Countdown, The Provedore is part of the substantial redevelopment of the Bush Inn Centre that has taken place over the last two to three years.

Bell said all those involved in its development are delighted with The Provedore.

“The lockdown caused unforeseen delays in getting the work done, but we are thrilled that The Provedore is now open and providing a first-class shopping experience in a unique environment for our customers, which will only get better as more stores come on stream,” he said.

“We’ve had a fantastic reaction from the public, with people very excited to see the different shops now opening.”