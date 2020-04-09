Long queues at supermarkets in lead up to Easter

Pak'nSave Wainoni on Thursday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Supermarkets throughout Canterbury are seeing a surge in customers in the lead up to Easter.

There were long queues outside supermarkets including Pak'nSave Wainoni, Countdown The Palms and New World St Martins on Thursday.

Pak'nSave Hornby owner John Lee said it had been busy, which is consistent with other years.

"We have been consistent with Easter of other years," he said.

"It has always been busy. With stores generally being closed for a day it does mean you get more people," he said.

Mr Lee said Easter chocolate sales at the supermarket were going well.

The queue to get into The Palms Countdown stretched through the mall and into the car park on Thursday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A Countdown Church Corner staff member said they were a lot busier than usual on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Rather than getting breaks in between rushes, we have just consistently had a line out the door."

The staff member said being able to restrict the number of people in the store has helped to keep the pressure off staff.

Supermarkets across NZ are reporting a surge in customers.

Countdown Rototuna in Hamilton had a wait time of about 20min to get into the store on Thursday morning.

Last week it was announced that supermarkets could remain open for Easter Sunday but would close on Good Friday to allow shelves to be restocked and employees to rest.

Good Friday and Easter Sunday are usually non-trading days in NZ.