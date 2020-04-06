Supermarket spending soaring

Supermarket spending across Christchurch is on the rise while retail spend plummets.

Figures from economic development agency ChristchurchNZ which cover spending across the city from March 23 to March 29 show a 30 per cent increase in supermarket spend from the same period last year, lower than the 53 per cent increase in the previous week. The lockdown period began on March 26.

Retail spending values across Greater Christchurch in the same week indicated an overall decline of 21.6 per cent.

Spending at bars, restaurants, department stores, and accommodation providers were all down by more than 80 per cent.

ChristchurchNZ economists David Dyason and Peter Fieger expect spending figures to continue to drop considering the week in focus only covered the first four days of lockdown.