Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Product recall: Kmart Christmas wreath poses risk to NZ native plants

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    Kmart customers who purchased a Christmas wreath are being asked to return the product as it may have unwanted organisms.

    The product is a Christmas wreath which includes native foliage and berries, the Ministry for Primary Industries has warned.

    The wreath was on Kmart shelves for two months between September 26 to November 27.

    The treatment given to the Christmas wreath was ineffective and the product may contain unwanted organisms that could affect New Zealand's native plants.

    The product is labelled "Wicker wreath with native foliage and berries" and the batch number is 28/20.

    Customers are asked to return the product immediately.

    • Any queries or concerns should be directed to Kmart customer service, available Monday-Friday between 8am-5pm, on 0800 945 995.

     

     

    NZ Herald

