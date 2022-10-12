101 free things to do: Putting New Brighton on the map - literally

A map features 101 free things to do in Greater New Brighton. Photo: Supplied

A map has been launched with the aim of encouraging people to visit new places and try new things in Greater New Brighton.

A team of six community groups, with support from ChristchurchNZ, has created the map, which features 101 free things to do in the area.

It includes a wide range of activities, from racing a BMX on the pump track in Bottle Lake Forest to feeding the eels at Anzac Drive Reserve.

Youth Alive Trust manager James Ridpath said the project was first mooted five years ago and has slowly come together since.

James Ridpath.

"You don’t need to spend money to have fun in our area," he said.

"We hope our map inspires people to visit new places, try new things and love this community even more."

The groups involved in the project were the New Brighton Pier and Foreshore Society, Youth Alive Trust, Te Waka Aroha, South Brighton Playcentre and Wellbeing New Brighton.

Esther Perriam, from the New Brighton Pier and Foreshore Society, said the team would love people to stick the map on their fridges.

“So when the kids say: ‘I’m bored’, you grab the map, point to a random number, and off you go to try it.

"I wonder if any family will be able to tick off all 101 activities?"

The maps are being distributed through local schools, community groups, and New Brighton Library.

The map aims to inspire people to visit new places and try new things. Image: Supplied