$19.1 million Akaroa Wharf plan progresses

The concept design for the replacement wharf. Image: Newsline

A concept design to replace the 134-year-old Akaroa Wharf has been approved by Christchurch City Council.

It will see the wharf rebuilt in the same position and the same length as the existing wharf, using a mix of timber decking and concrete piles.

Some material may be incorporated into the new structure for items such as seating and railing.

Following a tender process detailed design work will begin and demolition of the existing structure and construction of the new wharf is expected to start in 2024 with a target completion date of June 30, 2025.

There has been $19.1 million in funding allocated for the project in the council's Long Term Plan 2021-31.

Akaroa Wharf. Photo: Newsline

Said Mayor Lianne Dalziel: “Community and stakeholder input into the concept design has been extensive and valuable and the end result is a structure that retains the iconic setting, look and feel of the existing wharf.

“The wharf is an integral part of the coastal landscape and identity of Akaroa township and retaining that has been uppermost in people’s minds as this concept design has been developed.

“We will continue to work closely with Ōnuku Rūnanga and Heritage New Zealand to integrate the story of the wharf and its location into the expression of the new structure as detailed design work gets underway.”

City council staff are continuing to work with commercial operators on temporary access during the construction period.