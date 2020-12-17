20m Christchurch pine tree transformed for Christmas

A 20-metre Norfolk pine has been transformed into a Christmas tree in time for the festive season at Rhodes on Cashmere Retirement Village. Photo: Supplied

Christmas has well and truly arrived at one Christchurch retirement village.

A 20-metre high Norfolk pine tree at Rhodes on Cashmere Retirement Village has been transformed into a Christmas tree, decked top-to-toe in lights.

Getting the tree decorated and lit was a marathon effort, said village manager Nicki Brown, "but it was all worth it when the switch was flipped."

"At this time of the year, nothing beats a late evening drive or stroll to see the tree in all its glory," she said.

"The tree at Rhodes was last lit in 2015, so a great deal of work went into getting the Christmas lights up and running again.

"Rhodes on Cashmere’s management team organised electricians to service and replace the lighting system, as well as arborists to hang the lights in the branches."

The official "lighting up" ceremony was attended by residents of the Rhodes community, children and parent teacher association members from Cashmere Primary School, members of the Purau Reserve working group and homeowners from nearby houses.

Rhodes on Cashmere’s very own resident minister blessed the tree, which linked the lighting-up ceremony to the true spirit of Christmas.

"A local resident recalls seeing the tree for the first time around 50 years ago when she was five. She remembers hearing the carol singers and seeing the great tree light up," said Brown.

"From then, the Rhodes tree became a highlight of her Christmas year after year. For those who live at Rhodes on Cashmere, having one of Christchurch’s most spectacular Christmas trees in their own backyard is just one of many lifestyle benefits."