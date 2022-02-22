$25k still needed to get school's new turf over the line

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The project, started by the PTA, will cost $238,300.
Fundraising efforts to replace the old turf (right), including a school art exhibition, the annual quiz night, grants and donations, have contributed a big part of the money raised so far, but have fallen short.
If the project is completed by winter, other local hockey, football and netball teams will also benefit from the all-purpose turf.
Project manager and school parent Christina Freeman said Covid-19 has made it hard and the restrictions led to many smaller fundraising events being cancelled.
“At the moment, our school parents and wider community members are unable to see the progress due to current pick up/drop off government restrictions,” Freeman said.
“It’s a real shame as we just need support to cross this final financial hurdle to get it completed,” said Freeman.
The school and board of trustees are doing everything possible to raise the final $25,000, Freeman said.
- The latest fundraiser offers parents and members of the community an opportunity to ‘buy a piece of turf’. One square metre of turf will cost $100 and can be bought here.