$25k still needed to get school's new turf over the line

Left - the turf under construction on February 11 and (right) an artist's impression of the finished turf. Photos: Te Kura O Paeraki - Mt Pleasant School

This is what the new Mt Pleasant Primary School all-purpose turf will look like when it’s finished - the problem is $25,000 is still needed to complete it.

The project, started by the PTA, will cost $238,300.

Fundraising efforts to replace the old turf (right), including a school art exhibition, the annual quiz night, grants and donations, have contributed a big part of the money raised so far, but have fallen short.

Before work started on the new multi-sport surface. Photo: Supplied

The turf, currently under construction, will be used by local sports clubs, such as the Carlton Redcliffs Hockey Club, which plans to use the turf for training sessions once it’s completed.

If the project is completed by winter, other local hockey, football and netball teams will also benefit from the all-purpose turf.

Project manager and school parent Christina Freeman said Covid-19 has made it hard and the restrictions led to many smaller fundraising events being cancelled.

“At the moment, our school parents and wider community members are unable to see the progress due to current pick up/drop off government restrictions,” Freeman said.

“It’s a real shame as we just need support to cross this final financial hurdle to get it completed,” said Freeman.

The turf is currently under construction. Photo: Supplied

The turf area will be 30m wide and 33m long with a multi-sport surface that will have a shock-resistant underpad with sand-based turf laid over top.

The school and board of trustees are doing everything possible to raise the final $25,000, Freeman said.