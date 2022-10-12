$25m Govt grant for Canterbury Museum redevelopment

A one-off Government grant of $25 million will mean Canterbury Museum can push ahead with its planned redevelopment.

Associate Minister of Finance Megan Woods announced the Government grant this morning, which will go towards earthquake protection measures as part of the $205 million redevelopment of the museum's Rolleston Ave buildings.

Canterbury Museum Trust board chair David Ayers said the money will help fund seismic strengthening and base isolation work.

"Without this crucial contribution from the Government, we could not redevelop the museum and address the issues that threaten its future," Ayers said.