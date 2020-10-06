84yo Christchurch retirement village resident graduates from Outward Bound

Rob Waldron, 84, is the oldest person to be a graduate of the Outward Bound course. Photo: Supplied

Rob Waldron has pushed out the boat like no other before him.

At the age of 84 he is the oldest person to be a graduate of one of New Zealand’s iconic challenges – an Outward Bound adventure.

Outward Bound has been running since 1962 and, according to the collective memory of the staff and the records examined, Waldron is the oldest who has taken part in a formal challenge in the Marlborough Sounds.

You could say the activities course was somewhat of a destiny for Waldron, a resident at Ryman Healthcare’s Woodcote Retirement Village in Hornby.

Having lived in a number of parts of New Zealand after his initial upbringing on the island of Guernsey in the Channel Islands, located between the United Kingdom and France, adventure has somehow crept into Waldron’s life. Certainly his enjoyment of the course in Anakiwa showed this.

On completion Waldron said the course was a mix of physical challenges, as well as bringing emotions to the surface – as attendees sat around and chatted in the evenings talking about topics including self-awareness and future aspirations.

Born in 1935, Waldron was evacuated from Guernsey in the early stages of World War 2 to the relative safety of Bolton in Lancashire.

Back on the island he trained as an electrician, met his wife Jean married in 1958 and then in 1959 the couple decided to emigrate to New Zealand. They started life in Christchurch before moving down to Alexandra. Central Otago gave Waldron plenty of chances to pursue his walking along the tracks and byways. The couple also brought up two daughters, Joanne and Debbie.

Eventually, in the 80s he and Jean took the chance for an extended tour of Europe travelling by a Eurorail pass. They also caught up with parents and family in Guernsey where they had a five-month stay.

On the return to New Zealand it was back to work, but the purchase of a pop-top caravan saw the couple making the most of weekend getaways in the South Island.

The pair eventually landed in Woodcote village, about nine years ago, where they continued to love life and getting to know other residents from their townhouse. Jean passed away a couple of years ago. Waldron kept in close touch with his daughters and family members, but during Covid-19 lockdown decided to expand his horizons.

As restrictions loomed, he took up walking challenges, venturing up to 23km a day and reckons he has covered many hundreds of kilometres in total. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt fitter,” he said before leaving for Anakiwa.

Waldron is independent. He left Christchurch, getting up early to travel to Picton by bus on September 8 then it was on to the Marlborough Sounds on September 9. The eight-day ‘Aspire – Low Impact’ course, for 10 attendees, started straight away. While Waldron was aware that some

of the Outward Bound components could include a tree-tops walk, kayaking, rock climbing, sailing and a solo challenge, he didn’t know the course details or in what order he would face them.

Before he left one of his bigger concerns was there would be morning dips in the ocean, but Waldron has since conquered any uncertainties and followed the dream.

He says the idea to take part came from a fellow volunteer at Foodbank Canterbury. Waldron has been working for the charity for about 18 months.

He has been appreciative too that the cost of attending the course, was provided by Ryman Healthcare.

“I think if I’d done it on my own I’d have possibly backed out. Now I can’t back out. So a big thank you to Ryman,” he said.