Nancy Meherne. Photo: RNZ

Christchurch wave-catcher Nancy Meherne will be turning 93 this year.

The former school teacher is a keen gardener and classical music enthusiast, and she's often spotted down at Scarborough beach, heading into the surf with her board.

Nancy was recently the subject in a short film by Anna Frances Pearson, who wrote about Nancy's story in The Guardian.

You can watch the short film below: