'An absolute legend' retires: No more ruff days at work for Jock

Christchurch shelter rescue canine Jock has taught hundreds of school kids about dog safety over the past 12 years.

But it is finally time for the huntaway greyhound cross, who is Christchurch City Council’s longest-serving education dog, to officially retire this year.

Thirteen-year-old Jock was a spritely pup when he came into the Animal Shelter in 2014.

When he was about 1, the friendly canine was adopted by the city council’s animal management education co-ordinator Kym Manuel.

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Manuel now says it was one of the best decisions she has ever made.

"Jock has been an absolute legend.

"He came into the shelter as just a young pooch, and now at 13 he has toured the country for presentations at schools, libraries and public places."

Jock was the original star of the Christchurch City Libraries Reading to Dogs programme and took part in the pilot session more than a decade ago.

He is now one of the five dogs working to teach dog safety as part of the city council's DogSmart and DogSafe education programmes.

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Manuel said the free education programmes were developed by the animal management team to teach dog safety to children and adults to reduce the risk of dog attacks.

"We realised there was a gap in our education approach, so shifted our strategy to focus on prevention and keeping the public safe."

The DogSmart school programme works with pupils in years 1 to 8 and gives young kids an opportunity to safely interact with a dog.

Photo: Christchurch City Council

When Jock retires, his leash will be handed over to the current roster of canines who are on a mission to help our communities get dog smart.

All of the dogs are family pets and are temperament tested before being gently introduced into the programmes, Manuel said.

Animal management also offers DogSafe workplace training, which is designed to help prevent dog attacks on employees who come across dogs in their course of work.