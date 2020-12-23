Acting CDHB boss Peter Bramley secures permanent role

CDHB chief executive Peter Bramley. Photo: Supplied

Acting Canterbury District Health Board boss Peter Bramley has secured the embattled organisation's chief executive role on a permanent basis.

Bramley, who held the same post at Nelson Marlborough Health, has been overseeing the CDHB since predecessor David Meates resigned in August.

The CDHB is under pressure to reduce an escalating deficit in the range of $180 million while dealing with an exodus of top-tier management.

Seven of the 11-strong executive team quit in quick succession, the catalyst for staff protests and pleas for government intervention.

Bramley started at Nelson Marlborough in 2010 as service director medical and surgical services.

In August 2016, he became acting chief executive and was appointed permanent chief executive in 2017.