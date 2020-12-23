Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Acting CDHB boss Peter Bramley secures permanent role

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    CDHB chief executive Peter Bramley. Photo: Supplied
    Acting Canterbury District Health Board boss Peter Bramley has secured the embattled organisation's chief executive role on a permanent basis.

    Bramley, who held the same post at Nelson Marlborough Health, has been overseeing the CDHB since predecessor David Meates resigned in August.

    The CDHB is under pressure to reduce an escalating deficit in the range of $180 million while dealing with an exodus of top-tier management.

    Seven of the 11-strong executive team quit in quick succession, the catalyst for staff protests and pleas for government intervention.

    Bramley started at Nelson Marlborough in 2010 as service director medical and surgical services.

    In August 2016, he became acting chief executive and was appointed permanent chief executive in 2017.

    Bramley, who starts his new role on February 15, said he was looking forward to moving to Canterbury, where he will also be responsible for the West Coast DHB.

    “Both (DHBs) have a wealth of talent, and both have complex, but different challenges. With fantastic teams to work with on both sides of the alps, I know we can achieve great things," he said.

    “After a period of transition, I’m looking forward to being able to provide some stability and leadership to the teams.”

    Board chairman Sir John Hansen said Bramley had managed a “wide range of challenging scenarios and has a proven track record in bringing about large-scale transformation”.

    “Importantly, Peter is aware of our financial situation and knows there are plenty of challenges and opportunities ahead."

     

