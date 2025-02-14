Alcohol rule changes may hurt Christchurch bars and nightclubs

Photo: Getty

Representatives for Christchurch’s bars and nightclubs believe proposals for the Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) could hurt businesses and do little to reduce alcohol harm.

Christchurch City Council is opening up the draft options for public submissions on Monday.

The LAP aims to address alcohol-related harm, including through a potential 2am one-way-entry requirement for all on-licences.

On-licences outside the central city, such as bars, pubs, nightclubs, cafés, restaurants, and social and sports clubs, may also be forced to close at 1am.

The current trading hours are 8am to 4am.

Steve Armitage.

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Steve Armitage said the proposals would lead to revenue loss due to reduced operating hours, and no new customers coming in the case of one-way-entry.

“One way door policies have minimal effectiveness regarding alcohol related harm, and can present safety issues separating groups and resulting in congregating of crowds outside closing venues rather than natural dispersion,” he said.

Armitage said well-managed on-premise environments are the safest place to consume alcohol, given the host responsibility requirements in place.

Central City Business Association chair Annabel Turley said members with on-licence businesses are “concerned” about the one-way-entry proposal.

“It’s not something we would be pushing for. Obviously at that time of night our members would be quite busy but people would also be leaving. They want more people to still be able to come in.”

Turley said the association has not developed an official position on the LAP proposals yet but will likely make a public submission.

Community Action on Youth and Drugs (CAYAD) project worker Paul McMahon also questioned the effectiveness of the one-way-entry proposal.

“In theory it helps blunt the effect of a night of drinking by keeping everyone in one place where responsible hosts can look after them,” he said.

“But on the other hand, the evidence base for one way policies is very mixed. It’s not clear whether it makes more than a minor difference or not.”

McMahon, who is also the Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board chair, said CAYAD is more focused on implementing new restrictions for off-licences where most alcohol is bought.

The possible restrictions on off-licences, such as liquor stores and supermarkets, may include the requirement to stop selling alcohol at 9pm.

The maximum trading hours are currently 7am to 11pm.

There could also be a temporary freeze on all new licence applications in areas of high deprivation.

Licenced premises could also be banned from being located near sensitive sites, such as schools, pre-schools, places of worship and rehabilitation facilities.