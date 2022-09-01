All Blacks swap rugby boots for gumboots to plant trees in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
All Blacks and Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock, along with Highlanders' Ethan de Groot and Josh Dickson, joined students from Riccarton High School to help replant a section of native forest at Riccarton Bush.
The visit was part of the All Blacks community outreach programme.
The Riccarton Bush Trust recently launched a $1 million fundraising campaign to upgrade its ageing infrastructure and rejuvenate the bush back to its native state.
Riccarton Bush covers 12ha and attracts more than 75,000 visitors a year.
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air