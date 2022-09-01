All Blacks swap rugby boots for gumboots to plant trees in Christchurch

Three All Blacks swapped their rugby boots for gumboots to help Christchurch high school students replant a native forest in Riccarton.

All Blacks and Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock, along with Highlanders' Ethan de Groot and Josh Dickson, joined students from Riccarton High School to help replant a section of native forest at Riccarton Bush.

The visit was part of the All Blacks community outreach programme.

Ethan de Groot, Josh Dickson and Sam Whitelock help replant a section of native forest at Riccarton Bush. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Riccarton Bush Park ranger Michael Steenson said: "It's a bit of a helping hand, trying to make this bush as natural as we can and replace some of the bigger totara that we've lost."

The Riccarton Bush Trust recently launched a $1 million fundraising campaign to upgrade its ageing infrastructure and rejuvenate the bush back to its native state.

Riccarton Bush covers 12ha and attracts more than 75,000 visitors a year.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Steenson said it was a great educational experience for the students, with a total of 17 totara trees planted.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air