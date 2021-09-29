Annual spruce-up will give a lift to New Brighton

Community groups and residents in New Brighton are well known for their efforts during appeals for clean-up operations. This crew assembled for the last event, in preparation for July’s Matariki night of nights festival. Photo: Supplied

Community groups are rallying for a big annual clean-up in New Brighton.

The Brighten Up Brighton event will be held on October 10 after it was delayed due to the recent Covid restrictions.

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the Our Bright Town mural in New Brighton mall at 10am.

The New Brighton Residents Association and New Brighton Project are leading the charge - and the clean up has attracted big interest from other community groups.

NBP co-ordinator Martha Baxendell said she and her team appreciated the assistance and resources offered by groups including The Graffiti Programme, City Care, New Brighton Volunteer Fire Brigade, PEEEP Trust, Keep Christchurch Beautiful, Coastal Time Bank, Sustain South Brighton, New Brighton Lions, the Union Parish, Christchurch Archery, and volunteers from the Student Volunteer Army and several others in the community.

"We will meet at the Our Bright Town mural at 10am and from there we are looking to head out into the community to undertake a variety of tasks for a couple of hours," she said.

Coastal-Burwood-Community Board deputy chairwoman Jo Zervos said those tasks included removing tagging, picking up rubbish, pruning and weeding while others may be washing windows, washing seats or undertake a bit of painting, sweeping, removal of stickers, tidying up planter boxes and tidying the toilet block area.”

“We are hoping for more volunteers so would like to get the word out and make this a really good community effort,” Zervos said.

New Brighton Residents Association chairwoman Celeste Donovan added that while they will be removing tagging, they will be trying to preserve the many unique graffiti-style art-works on walls around the mall area.