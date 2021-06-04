Another baby girl for Richie and Gemma McCaw

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple's newest addition is a baby girl named Grace Isabelle McCaw.
In a Facebook post announcing her arrival, Richie said: "Mum and baby are doing well and Charlotte is excited to have a new sister."
Grace was born on May 30. The couple already have daughter Charlotte, who turned 2 in December last year.
The couple announced they were expecting the second child in January.
The McCaws got married in Wanaka in January 2017.