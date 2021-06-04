Another baby girl for Richie and Gemma McCaw

Gemma and Richie McCaw with Charlotte celebrating her second birthday. Photo: Gemma McCaw/Instagram

Former Crusaders and All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw and Black Sticks hockey player Gemma McCaw have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple's newest addition is a baby girl named Grace Isabelle McCaw.

In a Facebook post announcing her arrival, Richie said: "Mum and baby are doing well and Charlotte is excited to have a new sister."

Grace was born on May 30. The couple already have daughter Charlotte, who turned 2 in December last year.

The couple announced they were expecting the second child in January.

The McCaws got married in Wanaka in January 2017.