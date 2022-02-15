Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Updated 2.48 pm

Anti-mandate protesters set up in Cranmer Square, council working 'closely' with police

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Anti-mandate protesters set up in Christchurch's Cranmer Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: Jake...
    Anti-mandate protesters set up in Christchurch's Cranmer Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: Jake McLellan
    Anti-mandate protesters have set up in Christchurch's Cranmer Square.

    It follows the abandonment of a camp-out planned by the Canterbury Freedom and Rights Coalition due to bad weather on Saturday,

    A small number of people had gathered with tents set up on Tuesday.

    One of the protestors, who identified herself as Pam, joined Canterbury Mornings with John MacDonald on Newstalk ZB.

    She said she was in Cranmer Square and they are in support of Wellington.

    "A lot of the things I hear on the radio say this is a disjointed lot of people who just like protesting.

    "Yesterday, a letter went to parliament with the main groups who are there [in Wellington], Voices for Freedom, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science, all sorts of organisations saying what the main requests are and the biggest one is remove the mandates," she said.

    Christchurch city councillor Jake McLellan took to Facebook to vent his frustration

    "Disappointing to see protesters have now set up camp at Cranmer Square. Residents have been putting up with large amounts of disruption for months now.

    "Protesting is an important part of democracy. However, targeting a residential area for a sustained period of time doesn't seem fair to me. Certainly not winning any hearts or minds," he said.

    Anti-mandate protestors at Christchurch's Cranmer Square on Tuesday. Photo: Hamish Clark
    Anti-mandate protestors at Christchurch's Cranmer Square on Tuesday. Photo: Hamish Clark
    A council spokeswoman said they have engaged with the protestors and provided them with a copy of the Parks and Reserves Bylaw 2016, as Cranmer Square is covered by this bylaw.

    Cranmer Square is considered a reserve and under section 11 of the bylaw, no one can camp in a reserve.

    "We are working closely with police on the next steps.

    "We appreciate these gatherings are causing ongoing concerns and are a disruption for local residents, and we are very focused on avoiding any escalation of issues as safety is our main priority," they said.

    -By Devon Bolger

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter