Appeal for sightings of missing man after vehicle found at lookout

Wayne Taylor was last seen in Blenheim on Sunday, February 20. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing man who was due to drive from Blenheim to Christchurch.

Wayne Taylor, 54, was reported missing on Tuesday.

He was last seen in Blenheim on Sunday, February 20, and had been expected to drive to Christchurch, a police spokesperson said.

His silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz station wagon was found on Tuesday morning at a lookout north of Kaikoura.

He was wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue polo.

The spokesperson said Taylor’s disappearance is out of character and his family and police want to locate him.

If you can help police, call 111 and quote file number 220222/5993.