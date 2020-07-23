Arrest made after alleged assault in central city

Three men were caught on camera in relation to the alleged assault in central Christchurch on June 14. Photo: NZ Police

Police have arrested a man in relation to an alleged assault in central Christchurch last month.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened about 2am on June 14 on Cashel St.

"Two people left a bar on Hereford St at around 2am, shortly after they were confronted by three males on Cashel Street who assaulted them."

Police said both victims suffered moderate injuries. The three men were spoken to by police on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old was charged with common assault and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on July 29.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance regarding identifying three men believed to be involved in an assault on Cashel Street.

"The men are currently helping police with their enquiries."