Banks Peninsula reserve set to be transformed

A network of spiral pathways and the installation of a second pou at Takapūneke Reserve are part of a plan to acknowledge the cultural and historical importance of the site. Photo: Newsline

This is what the next stage of work to develop Takapūneke Reserve near Akaroa will look like when completed.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool said construction on this stage of the $21 million project would be starting soon.

“We’re scheduled to start work on this second phase in January, and it should be finished by Matariki 2025, but the whole development is a 10-year project.”

The focus will be the creation of two takarangi – a double spiral pathway that will also serve as a discovery trail – and a network of paths with design aspects based on the harakeke (flax) in the area.

Another centrepiece will be the installation of a second pou, joining one unveiled in 2022.

The work is part of a development plan, created jointly by the city council and Ōnuku Rūnanga, which, when completed, will look to acknowledge the cultural and historical importance of the site, which was the scene of a massacre in 1830.

Takapūneke sits between Akaroa and Ōnuku in Akaroa Harbour and was an important centre for trade between Ngāi Tahu and European settlers.

Photo: Newsline

On November 6, 1830, Ngāti Toa chief Te Rauparaha captured Te Maiharanui, the Ngāi Tahu chief and his family after luring them aboard the merchant ship Elizabeth with the promise of trading flax for muskets.

Te Rauparaha then led his warriors ashore to attack Takapūneke village, killing almost everyone and enslaving dozens.

Following the massacre, the area became tapu.

The events prompted the British intervention in New Zealand that ultimately led to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Photo: Newsline

In 2002 the reserve was registered as wāhi tapu (a place of outstanding historical and cultural heritage values).

“The collaboration between Ōnuku and the council has been invaluable in terms of creating a development plan so rich in meaning,” said Ōnuku Rūnanga chair Rik Tainui.

“Together, we’ve been able to create an organic design that brings the best out of the natural landscape and the history of this tapu site.

“It’s a real synthesis of technical expertise and a deep connection with the whenua – and the designs show that it’s going to be a truly special destination for people from all over Aotearoa, not just locally.”

Photo: Newsline

The narrative of harakeke is all through the design, from the timber deck with its weaved patterns, to the furniture, with several different seats inspired by the seed pod and flower stem of the harakeke.

Bool said Takapūneke is rich in natural beauty as well as history, which make it a perfect place for reflection.

“Both takarangi (spirals) will include places for rest and reflection, with plenty of seating and a shelter with a coloured resin roof section bound with harakeke.

“We’re also planting 22,000 natives, so keep an eye out for some community planting days over winter 2025.”

With funding confirmed for the development plan in last year’s Long Term Plan 2024-2034, design is now under way for future phases, which will include a new car park, entrance, asphalt pathway, toilet, signage and interpretation, and further restoration of the whenua.