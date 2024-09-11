Big rise in cost of parking fines

Parking fines in Christchurch will increase from next month. Photo: Newsline

The cost of parking fines in Christchurch is set to rise by about 70 per cent from October 1.

Parking infringement fees are set by the Government and enforced by the city council and have not gone up for about two decades, council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said.

The Consumer Price Index increase for parking infringement fees will result in about a 70 per cent increase, Wright said. For example, if someone currently exceeds a paid parking time limit by 30 minutes, they will be fined $12. This will increase to $20 as of next month.

People who illegally use mobility car parks reserved for disabled people will now be fined $750, instead of $150.

"The Government has agreed to an inflation-based increase and our parking compliance officers will be implementing the new fees," Wright said.

"Most fees were set in 2004, meaning that paying a parking ticket has sometimes been cheaper than paying for parking."

Wright said the council supports the move to help address accessibility issues.

"It’s important that mobility parks are available for those that really need them.

"Increasing the fine provides a great incentive for those that might have risked parking in a mobility spot to look for another car park.”

Wright said parking infringements can be issued for a number of offences relating to paid parking meters, time limits, broken yellow lines, bus stops, special vehicle lanes, footpaths, loading zones, licence labels and warrant of fitnesses.

The costs of towage and impounding vehicles is also increasing as they are no longer covering operators’ costs.

The Government has said that low fee levels have contributed to inefficiencies in the transport system.