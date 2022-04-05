Call for Canterbury blood donors

A recent spike in demand for A+ blood to help patients in hospital has stretched resources at the NZ Blood Service - and led to a call for more donors.

The life-giving service is calling on donors in Canterbury to help restore their stocks.

The service needs donors in the region to roll up their sleeves and help fill the appointment gaps caused by the Omicron outbreak.

NZBS spokesperson Asuka Burge said across Canterbury and Otago, the service needs more than 1200 donations for the month of April to meet the current demand.

“During the month of March, across the Canterbury region, around 30 per cent of appointments booked to donate blood and plasma were cancelled.

“The combination of cancellations and low future appointment bookings are making it difficult to accurately forecast collections rates and meet targets,” she said.

The service always tries to have on-hand about 1000 units of A-Positive blood type blood in stock, but recent high demand has seen this drop to less than 600 units nationwide.

One donation equals one unit.

“We need healthy, eligible donors in the Canterbury region to book an appointment to donate to help us ensure we can continue to have enough supply to meet demand.

"We also need people who cannot attend a scheduled appointment to either reschedule or cancel the appointment, in order to free up slots for other people who can donate.”

The Christchurch Donor Centre is located at 15 Lester Lane, Addington.

The Dunedin Donor Centre is located at 170 Crawford St.

The NZBS is also holding mobile blood drives across the Canterbury & Otago regions in April at the following locations: