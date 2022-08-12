Call to fix crater-sized potholes in New Brighton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Acting chair of the New Brighton Residents' Association Brian Donovan said frustrated residents are sick of the 'eyesores' further delaying the regeneration of their seaside suburb.
"This has going on for years and years and years. Some of the stuff actually predates the earthquake and nothing has happened," he said.
Crater-sized potholes in the car parks, vandalism and rundown buildings in New Brighton mall are just some of the problems residents in the seaside suburb want fixed.
Donovan admits there are pockets of shops in New Brighton that are doing well, but points the finger at a handful of landlords he believes are further delaying the area's regeneration.
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air