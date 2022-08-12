Call to fix crater-sized potholes in New Brighton

Some landowners in New Brighton are being urged to clean up their buildings and properties - or face the wrath of locals.

Acting chair of the New Brighton Residents' Association Brian Donovan said frustrated residents are sick of the 'eyesores' further delaying the regeneration of their seaside suburb.

"This has going on for years and years and years. Some of the stuff actually predates the earthquake and nothing has happened," he said.

Crater-sized potholes litter the car park in New Brighton. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"The buildings continue to deteriorate."

Crater-sized potholes in the car parks, vandalism and rundown buildings in New Brighton mall are just some of the problems residents in the seaside suburb want fixed.

Donovan admits there are pockets of shops in New Brighton that are doing well, but points the finger at a handful of landlords he believes are further delaying the area's regeneration.