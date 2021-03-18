Canterbury DHB confirms stance supporting fluoridation of drinking water

The Christchurch City Council is the largest council in the country to go without it. Photo: NZH

The Canterbury District Health Board has made its stance clear on adding fluoride to drinking water.

The CDHB voted to continue its pro-fluoridation stance at a meeting today.

Local councils decide if fluoride's added to drinking water and Christchurch's is the largest council in the country to go without it.

But many dentists are keen for that to change to curb rising numbers of tooth decay.

The Government is proposing a law change giving director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield oversight for all decisions on fluoridating water supplies.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced on Thursday the proposed change to the Fluoridation Bill saying it would simplify the decision-making and would allow New Zealand to take a "nationally consistent approach that's based on evidence".

"The Government is proposing an amendment to see that decision-making sits with the director-general of Health," Verrall said.

The CDHB's community, public health and disability committee voted in support of a pro-fluoridation stance last week.

The CDHB's full position on fluoride in water:

• Recognises that dental caries is caused by a range of socio-behavioural risk factors and the burden of tooth decay in Canterbury is substantial.

• Recognises that persistent oral health inequalities exist for some vulnerable groups, including those who experience socioeconomic disadvantage.

• Recognises that Māori in Canterbury carry an enduring and disproportionate oral health burden compared with non-Māori, and that community water fluoridation is pro-equity and consistent with Māori values.

• Accepts the extensive scientific evidence that community water fluoridation is a safe, effective and socially equitable public health strategy for the prevention of tooth decay for whole populations.

• Supports fluoridating community water supplies to the level recommended by the Ministry of Health.