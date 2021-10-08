Friday, 8 October 2021

Celeste Donovan wins Coastal Ward seat in Christchurch City Council by-election

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Celeste Donovan. Photo: Newsline / CCC
    Christchurch has a new city councillor with Celeste Donovan claiming victory in the Coastal Ward by-election on Friday.

    Progress results this afternoon show 31.25 per cent of Coastal electors voted in the Christchurch City Council by-election.

    The results so far are:

    • Celeste Donovan (Independent Positive Community Action) has 1507 votes.
    • David East (Independent) has 1081 votes.
    • Andre Hopman (Independent) has 962 votes.
    • Caleb Isaacs (Independent) has 920 votes.
    • Kelly Barber (Labour)  has 507 votes.
    • Katie Hays has 215 votes.
    • Nikora Nitro  has 22 votes.

    The $65,000 by-election was called after James Daniels resigned from his role as Coastal Ward city councillor earlier this year.

    Daniels joined Simon Barnett from July 13 as co-host of Newstalk ZB's afternoon show.

    Donovan, 41, who stood as an Independent - Positive Community Action, made an unsuccessful bid for the Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board in last year's by-election.

    She is chairwoman of the New Brighton Residents' Association.

    She has previously said she aims to improve the links between the community, council and the board.

    Council electoral officer Jo Daly hoped to declare the final results by Thursday.

    "Thank you to everyone who put their names forward as a candidate, and to everyone who voted," Daly said.

    "It's not just an important process for the Coastal Ward - as well as representing one ward, every councillor makes decisions on issues that impact the whole city.

    "It's great to have Celeste join the council."

    The last time a councillor was elected in a Christchurch City Council by-election was 2012, with Peter Beck voted in to represent what was then the Burwood-Pegasus Ward. The voter turnout then was 35.06 per cent.

    Donovan will be sworn in at an extraordinary council meeting on October 19 2021.

