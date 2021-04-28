Central Chch, New Brighton to be lit up for Matariki

Christchurch will be lit up for the inaugural Tīrama Mai event to celebrate Matariki this winter.

Installations, projections and illuminated artworks, created by some of Canterbury’s top artists, will light up parts of the central city and New Brighton from June 25 to July 10.

"Tīrama Mai, meaning to illuminate or bring light, is the first time we have held a lighting event specifically to coincide with Matariki," said Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Tanya Cokojic.

"We want it to grow to become a highly collaborative festival, with mana whenua guiding cultural elements and design."

The lighting trails will be open from 6pm to 11pm every night, with installations located around The Arts Centre, Christchurch Art Gallery, Worcester Boulevard, Victoria Square, Otakaro Avon River Precinct, New Regent St and New Brighton.

Panels telling the story of Matariki will be put up in the central city before the event starts.

Tīrama Mai will finish with a Matariki fireworks display on Saturday, July 10, in New Brighton.

"We’ve moved our big fireworks display, usually held each November, to July," Cokojic said.

"Holding the fireworks earlier in an evening means families don’t need to be out so late and also allows people to visit New Brighton restaurants and cafes before or after the show.”

She said there are plans to expand the event in the future.

"Ultimately, we would like to expand into other areas in the Banks Peninsula and the city also."