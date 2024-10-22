Chance of more buses on cruise ship days

The Diamond Princess in Lyttelton. Photo: Supplied

Extra buses during eight cruise ship arrival days this season may still be a possibility for Lyttelton.

Environment Canterbury last week decided to investigate options after it cut $500,000 in funding earlier this month to cope with cruise ship passengers wanting to get to Christchurch.

There was community outrage at the decision, which some believed would lead to the return of chaotic overcrowded streets as bus services struggle to keep up with the added demand from tourists.

However, when the first ship of the season, Diamond Princess, arrived earlier this month, most passengers took cruise-line shuttles to the city instead of public buses.

ECan councillor Vicky Southworth tabled a motion at last week's meeting which passed unanimously, asking staff to investigate extra public transport options on eight key days to minimise disruption.

The proposal could see more buses used on route eight over four days when students will be travelling to their NCEA exams and large cruise ships arrive.

The days are November 20, 21, 25 and 26.

Additional buses could also be provided when the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, which can carry more than 4000 passengers, arrives on December 3 and 23, and March 12 and 29.

Ken Maynard, Lyttelton Community Association chair, and Andrea Davis, Sumner Community Residents Association chair, spoke in favour of the motion ahead of the council vote.

“It’s excellent that you guys are in position to help with this problem,” said Davis.

“No one could have predicted it, but here we are with problems getting kids to school with their exams.”

Maynard told councillors many cruise ships carry more passengers and crew than live in Lyttelton.

“The situation was untenable and everyone in the town was grateful for the action taken by ECan for the 2023/24 season.”

He said Lyttelton was taken by surprise when ECan announced there was no funding for additional busing only seven days before the start of the season.

“We feel that you (councillors) owe a duty of care to us in Lyttelton and should reinstate the additional services.”

Maynard told councillors Lyttelton “got lucky” last Monday and variable shuttle bus prices and larger cruise ships could lead to chaotic scenes again without additional public transport.

Southworth also noted Cashmere High School was closed last Monday, reducing pressure on the bus network around Lyttelton.

“We owe it to our community to at least see what it will cost us,” said Southworth to her fellow councillors.

Maynard believes the ideal option would see ratepayers not subsidise additional buses at all and have the cruise companies pay for transport, but views the proposal as a middle ground.

Lyttelton residents also voiced their concerns about cruise ships and discussed how to tackle the issue long term at a recent community meeting.

The mostly anti-cruise ship gathering, hosted by Climate Liberation Aotearoa, was held before the Diamond Princess arrived in port.

Riccarton Ward city councillor Tyla Harrison Hunt attended the meeting of about 100 people and said it was a "really awesome" discussion for the community.