Chch company trialling medicinal cannabis in aged care facilities

A Christchurch-based medicinal marijuana company is leading New Zealand’s first clinical trial testing medicinal cannabis as a substitute for pain and sleep medication in aged care facilities.

Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals (under its Medical Kiwi brand) has penned a deal with Waikato-based aged care provider Kingswood Healthcare to undertake the trial.

“Disrupted sleep patterns, and the negative health effects that stem from poor sleep, have been cited by industry professionals as a major problem area that continues to afflict many patients in the aged care sector,” Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals chairman Aldo Miccio said.

“The study aims to determine the existence of any general improvements in the quality of life amongst aged care residents caused by the use of medicinal cannabis.

“The company is confident that the study may unlock a new use case for medicinal cannabis products in place of commonly used treatments.”

At the centre of the trial is Kingswood Healthcare, which has several specialist aged care centres in the North Island, specialising in psychogeriatric and dementia care.

The privately-owned centre also operates retirement homes in Matamata and Morrinsville.

Kingswood healthcare director Rocco Pienaar said: “We are focused on delivering the highest standard of care to our residents and this trial will pave the way for the potential introduction of an innovative care pathway to improve quality of life through better and more consistent sleep patterns.”

As well as sleep medication, the trial will test medicinal cannabis as a replacement for analgesics, commonly known as painkillers.

“Analgesics or painkillers have been known to have long-term side effects including liver, kidney, heart and blood circulation issues, amongst others, while opioid-based painkillers can also lead to chronic addiction problems,” Miccio said.

The medicinal cannabis used in the trial will be sourced through Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals (APP) subsidiary, Medical Kiwi, which is based in Christchurch.

The study is currently being organised through APP’s dispensary business, the Pain Clinic.

By Pierre Nixon