Chch council shuts down guerilla gardener's median strip flower patch

Photo: Heath Ling / Supplied

A gardening guerilla who has turned a concrete jungle of a median strip into a colourful flower patch is being shut down by the Christchurch City Council for safety reasons.

Heath Ling planted out the barren strip at the intersection of Ferry, Aldwins and Ensors Rds in Woolston with marigolds, lupins and poppies.

Ling, who owned a nearby bookstore, had been working on the garden for four years.

But he said the city council had banned him from the median strip for his own safety and because he was a distraction to drivers.

Instead, it wanted to rip up the garden and replace it with asphalt.

Photo: Heath Ling / Supplied

Ling toldthat he could understand the council's concerns over health and safety.

"I've been Site Safe qualified from my earthquake industry [experience], I used to be in the police in England and I'm a trained tree arborist.

"In my experience, more drivers are on their phones being distracted than actually watching what I'm doing but ... I just wanted to enhance the local area, because Woolston obviously is a lower socio-economic [area].

"Instead of just talking about doing something, I like to make things happen. So I started to take ownership."

Ling had even tended his berm patch over Christmas and long weekends, and late into the evenings over summer.

"I always wear hi vis, and when I have my vehicle there's cones around it... it's coming up to an intersection so theoretically people should be slowing down anyway, and people give me the thumbs up."

Ling got the idea for the urban flower patch when driving along the road and spotting a couple of marigold plants.

"I thought ... no one's sprayed them so that means the council's not bothered ... and I planted marigolds, lupins, cornflowers, Californian poppies, lavender - basically anything which I knew could deal with low maintenance and harsh conditions."

Ling had been having "very professional, very adult" conversations with council over the plantings.

"I will say the council has been very gracious .. in their communication and dealings with me.

"I have a really good situational awareness of health and safety, but I do realise it's a challenging site to work on and I do understand their concerns."

He had received compliments from people in utes saying "good on you, mate" when they had seen him picking up rubbish.

"It doesn't take much for people to care about their community. So many people say no one does anything, but actually it starts with you.

"People actually need to start doing stuff and that's why I try to walk the talk."

Photo: Heath Ling / Supplied

Council staff had been very good to deal with, he said.

"I have no doubts that we will come to positive, practical and sensible solution that will keep everyone happy."

In a statement, city council head of transport and waste Lynette Ellis said: "We appreciate the visual amenity that flowers offer in the transport corridor, but as always our primary concern is with the safety and well-being of the people maintaining them.

"The median at this point is narrow and separates a busy dual carriageway. Anyone working or standing on the median could be at significant risk.

"We are currently looking into options to provide planting on the median that is suitable for this area and won't require a lot of maintenance.

"We will also work with Mr Ling to come up with options such as installing planter boxes on the footpath where his plants could be moved to."