Chch real estate agent has emergency surgery after scooter crash

Amanda Blair. Photo: Supplied via Chrislynchmedia.com

A Christchurch real estate agent has been seriously injured in a scooter crash while on holiday in Indonesia.

Amanda Blair, who works for Ray White Marshland, was involved in the crash on Friday at Lombok, east of Bali, reported Chris Lynch Media.

Blair sustained a head injury, lacerations and a punctured lung after she was thrown from the scooter.

She was in a stable condition in hospital, her 21-year-old son Bailey told Chris Lynch Media.

Bailey told chrislynchmedia.com he heard about the accident when Blair’s partner called him in a distressed state on Saturday.

Blair was in the intensive care unit at Siloam Hospital in Mataram, where she underwent emergency surgery on Saturday.

Blair’s sister Ashley has started a Givealittle page, to help with the medical bills.

"She required emergency surgery and is currently receiving intensive care at Siloam Hospital in Mataram. A breathing pump connected to her lungs is helping her stay alive," the page stated.

"Sadly, Amanda's travel insurance has refused to cover any of the expenses due to the accident happening on a scooter.

"Her road to recovery will be long and challenging, with hospital bills already surpassing $18,000 and continuing to rise.

"We are reaching out for your support to help Amanda get the care she needs.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will make a significant difference in her journey back to health and getting her back home to New Zealand."

Said Ashley: "It was supposed to be a decent break away, but it’s turned into something just horrible.”