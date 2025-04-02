Christchurch Archery Club signs new lease to stay in domain

Archers practice at Rawhiti Domain. Photo: Amy Riach

After facing the prospect of being evicted from its long-term home in Rawhiti Domain, the Christchurch Archery Club's future has finally been settled.

The Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board has decided to grant the club a 33-year lease at the domain, ending years of uncertainty for its 80 members.

The club is the only one of its kind in the South Island but in 2020 members had to fight Christchurch City Council for the right to stay put in New Brighton.

During a Reserves Act hearings panel in May 2020, the council said the club had outgrown the domain, citing safety concerns and the club’s growing membership.

But at its March meeting, the community board unanimously granted the club an extended lease.

Members are celebrating their stay of execution, including Toby Kuhlmann who said he was “definitely thrilled” the club will stay put.

“It makes life so much easier for everyone.”

With years of experience under his belt, Andy Lindsay coaches a first-time archer on the Rawhiti Range. Photo: Toby Kuhlmann

He said the club has simple but effective systems in place to protect public safety during its archery activities.

This included marking out the shooting areas and a 150m end-line, which is taped off from the public domain.

Tournament archer Emily Cavell uses the domain four to five times a week while training for the world championships.

In her submission, Cavell said having community members walk past the archers is “a fantastic part of the club being in the domain".

"It means we can expose our sport to so many more people."

Club member Tony Cooper was "more than happy" with the new lease.

"I’d say we’ve got a really good relationship with everyone,” said Cooper.

Seasoned archers and complete beginners shoot side by side on the Rawhiti Domain range. Photo: Toby Kuhlmann

Local businesses also made submissions to the council in support of keeping the club where it is, he said.

Cooper said the turnout at the domain keeps New Brighton bustling on club days and any beginners are always welcome.

Committee member Chris Wisbey said the club is a firm part of the local community, while also being recognised internationally.

The club has hosted nationally recognised shoots, with hundreds of archers taking part.

“They come from all over New Zealand,” said Wisbey.

"We’ve even had them from Australia."

Community board member Alex Hewison thanked the club members and president Graeme Robb for their work over the past few years “to shift that relationship between the club and community".

For almost eight decades, the club has been training future Olympians and beginners, including trailblazer Neroli Fairhall, the first disabled athlete in the world to compete at an Olympic Games.