Christchurch community centre seeks urgent upgrade

An accessible toilet facility and a kitchenette are just two of the requests Hoon Hay residents asked for their community centre. Photo: Supplied

A major upgrade to a not-accessible-to-all toilet facility and a kitchenette.

Those are the two urgent needs the Hoon Hay Community Association wants undertaken as part of the refurbishment of its community centre.

Melanie Coker. Photo: Supplied

Said Spreydon city councillor Melanie Coker: "The space isn't very usable if you haven't had a kitchen or modern toilet facilities. There's actually still water but it's through the bathroom sink."

The community association has been administering the centre since it took over the building in 2016 after the former children's library was closed two years before due to low patronage.

However, there hasn't been any upgrades to the facilities in the building.

This means the centre has been operating with one toilet, an outdoor area, and a 53 sq m meeting room.

City council head of community support and partnerships John Filsell said a concept design will be shared with the association by the end of this month.

Other requests included in the draft scope are a roof placement, heating and lighting upgrade, external and internal paint, accessible entrance, and new deck with double door access.

The cost of the refurbishment will be confirmed in near future.

The plan came after the discussion between the association, city council staff and the Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board about upgrading the facilities at the Hoon Hay Community Centre over the past two years.

A business plan was submitted to the city council in June this year, which included revenue from hiring out the facilities and hours of operations.

Association chairperson Jenny Goodman said a feasibility study was also submitted in December last year to prove the needs for a centre in the community.

"We hire out the centre and have regular bookings, but the study was to make that the centre was worthwhile and feasible," she said.

The association has held many community events, including food drives, annual Halloween nights for children, and residents' meetings.

Said Goodman: "I think the centre brings people together.

"We've received many good feedback from the community, saying that 'Oh it's good to see functions here'. And they keep coming regularly."