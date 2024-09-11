Christchurch Heritage Festival: Win a night in the Futuro house

Christchurch’s Futuro house will be on display during next month's Heritage Festival.

The Christchurch Heritage Festival will run from October 12 to 28 under the theme "Active Heritage – Sport, Recreation and Leisure".

Festival co-ordinator Deborah Cosgrove said the planned events will explore how the theme has shaped the diverse communities of Ōtautahi Christchurch and the wider Waitaha Canterbury region.

"This year marked the 50-year anniversary of the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, which made the perfect starting point for the theme of our 2024 festival," Cosgrove said.

Two Futuro houses were showcased at the entrance to QE II Park during the 10th British Commonwealth Games. Photo: Newsline

The 10th Commonwealth Games, known as the Friendly Games, took place at Queen Elizabeth II Park, from January 24 to February 2, 1974.

"A number of events in our programme reference the games with a highlight being the Area 51 Futuro House Open Day,” Cosgrove said.

"The Futuro house is a futuristic ellipsoid building, which looks a bit like a spaceship, made from prefabricated white reinforced plastic.

"A Christchurch manufacturer secured the rights to produce the Finnish design and two Futuro houses were showcased at the entrance to QE II Park during the Games."

The festival is also offering people a chance to win a night in the Futuro House in Ōhoka by dressing in a 1970s costume and entering the photo competition here.

Tickets for the free tour of the 'Area 51 Futuro House' on October 12 can be booked here.

The house was recently listed as a Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Category 1 Heritage Place. The open day will provide a chance for owner, Nick McQuoid, and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga staff to share the history of this innovative modular building. There will also be spot prizes on the day for the most "groovy outfits".

"There’s a rich programme of other activities for people to learn about aspects of our communities' heritage – from a tram ride to heritage building tours – over and above the sport, recreation and leisure-themed events," Cosgrove said.

Other themed events include:

The Remembering the Friendly Games exhibition at New Brighton and Districts Museum which runs daily from 12-28 October with a talk on Wednesday 16 October and Sunday 20 October from 2-3pm.

Anyone for croquet? Croquet at Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House on Saturday 19 October from 11-12.30pm. Booking required.

From Olympia to New Zealand: Highlighting New Zealand’s Olympic History exhibition from 12-27 October, Wednesday to Sunday, 11am-4pm at the Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities.

Prebbleton - Its Sport and Leisure over Sixteen Decades, a display on 18 and 19 October at the Prebbleton Public Hall.

The 70s Big Band Blast features hits from the 1970s at Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre on Sunday 27 October from 1-4pm.

The Global Games and Leisure Extravaganza at the Christchurch Multicultural Recreation and Community Centre celebrates traditional games, sports, and leisure activities from around the world, from noon-4pm on Saturday 19 October.

- For more information on the Christchurch Heritage Festival, check out the online programme or pick up a guide from local libraries and service centres.