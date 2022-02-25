Christchurch lawyer a 'rising star' of NZ

Cameron Murphy. Photo: AWS Legal / awslegal.co.nz

A Christchurch solicitor has been named one of the country's ‘Rising Stars’ by NZ Lawyer.

Cameron Murphy, a partner at AWS Legal in Christchurch, was among 11 lawyers named as rising stars this year, five of which are Otago University graduates.

The award recognises ‘‘exceptional lawyers’’ who have demonstrated technical skills, shown leadership and a ‘‘true passion’’ for the legal profession.

Murphy was born and bred in Southland and graduated from Otago University in 2008 with a Double Degree in Law and Commerce.

Having first worked at AWS Legal as a summer clerk during his university holidays, Murphy is now a partner and a key component of the firm's corporate team.

He specialises in large and small corporate projects and provides experienced advice on all aspects of property development, subdivisions, construction, forestry, finance, commercial leases, company structures and general business and company law advice.

Michelle Needham. Photo: Supplied

Murphy has been intimately involved in a number of significant construction and development projects as part of the Christchurch rebuild.

Queenstown's Michelle Needham, of Lane Neave, and Alice Balme, of Wynn Williams, were also among the lawyers under the age of 35 selected this year.

Needham is a commercial property lawyer, with a range of legal experience including property matters, succession planning, rural and residential conveyancing and assets sale and purchase.

She also had an interest in aviation law and was a member of the Aviation Law Association of New Zealand and Australia.

Balme leads Wynn Williams’ Queenstown office, appointed last April, and is a partner in the local government and environmental law team.

Alice Balme. Photo: Supplied

Prior to joining the firm she spent more than five years working for Queenstown Lakes District Council, including just over 18 months as general counsel and, prior to that, four years as its legal manager.

She advises clients on all policy matters, helps local and territorial authorities on contentious resource consent and district plan matters, appears on resource consent appeals and judicial review proceedings in the Environment and High Courts.

