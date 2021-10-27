Christchurch moves up vaccination race table, Queenstown streaks into top spot

The Queenstown-Lakes District is now the most Covid-protected place in the country with nearly 100% of its eligible population having had one dose of the vaccine.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health shows, as of this morning, 81.3% of the district's population is fully vaccinated and 96.5% of residents who were eligible for the vaccine have had at least one dose.

It falls within the Southern DHB area which has a 73.7% full vaccination rate as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, Christchurch is moving up the table and now sits in 26th place with 89.4% having had at least one dose. Selwyn just slips into the top 10 with 95.5% of people having had at least one dose.

Queenstown-Lakes overtook Dunedin which has been leading the ranks for three weeks. Dunedin has now dropped to second with 80.7% of people fully vaccinated and 92% having had at least one dose.

Central Otago is sitting at 76% double vaccinations and 88.8% have had at least one jab.

The Ministry of Health caveats that "whilst all care is taken to maintain accuracy, there may be some minor errors that should not impact on overall percentages".

Wellington has jumped up a place and now sits in third with 78.6% of people fully vaccinated. In comparison, 76% of the Capital and Coast DHB area have had two jabs.

Marlborough (77.9%) and Auckland (77.2%) round out the top five.

Of those in the Nelson Marlborough DHB area 75.3% have had two jabs.

Auckland will move into the Government's new traffic light framework when it has hit a vaccination target of 90% across all three of its DHBs.

As of yesterday, the Auckland DHB had a full vaccination rate of 81.8%, Waitematā 76.6% and Counties Manakau 73.6%.

The rest of the country will move into the framework when each individual DHB hits a target of 90%.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland is scheduled to hit its target before Christmas, meaning relative freedoms will return by the summer.

There are three stages of the framework but all three allow relatively high rates of freedom compared to the current alert level system. However, they will also require the use of vaccine certificates for nearly everything apart from essential retail and services, like supermarkets and GPs.