Christchurch residents worried about crime, dangerous driving - Quality of Life survey

Theft and burglaries are considered a problem by more people in Christchurch than any other city surveyed. Photo: Getty Images

Crime and safety are some of the biggest concerns for Christchurch residents compared to those in other New Zealand cities.

The issues were highlighted in the 2020 Quality of Life survey, a collaborative local government research project measuring New Zealand residents’ perceptions of aspects of living eight cities over a 12-month period.

Dangerous driving, including drink driving and speeding, is perceived as a problem by people in Christchurch more than any other area surveyed.

Of the Christchurch residents surveyed, 80 per cent rated dangerous driving as a big problem or a bit of a problem, compared to 76 per cent in Dunedin and Tauranga, and 65 per cent on average across all areas surveyed.

Christchurch also topped the list when it came to concerns over thefts and burglaries, with 76 per cent of residents saying it is a big problem or a bit of a problem. Hamilton and Porirua were second with 74 per cent, and the average across New Zealand was 61 per cent.

Vandalism is also viewed as more of an issue in Christchurch than other areas surveyed. Seventy-five per cent of people surveyed saw this as a big problem or a bit of a problem, 22 per cent more than the average across New Zealand.

Alcohol and drug problems, or anti-social behaviour associated with them, is also a concern in Christchurch. It sits third equal with Wellington and Dunedin, with 66 per cent of residents perceiving them as a big problem or a bit of a problem. Only residents in Tauranga (68 per cent) and Hamilton (67 per cent) are more concerned about this.

Christchurch is fourth on the list of places where people begging on streets is considered a big problem or a bit of a problem (71 per cent) and third for concerns about people sleeping rough on the street or in vehicles (69 per cent).

The survey also found 45 per cent of Christchurch residents say there has been people whose behaviour, attitudes or appearance have caused them to feel unsafe in the past 12 months. This is the third equal lowest percentage of people concerned for the areas surveyed.

The survey shows, for the most part, people feel safe walking in the suburbs during the day and night, and safe in the central city during the day. However, 46 per cent of those in Christchurch said they feel unsafe in the central city after dark.

These are just some of the findings uncovered by the survey. People were also asked about their perceptions of quality of life, built and natural environments, housing, public transport, health and well being, crime and safety, community, culture and social networks, climate change, employment and economic well being and council processes.

Christchurch City Council team leader of monitoring and research Kath Jamieson said the results will help with future decision making by city councillors and staff, including those made on the draft Long Term Plan for the next 10 years, which is currently out for consultation.

Read the full survey results here.

BY THE NUMBERS IN CHRISTCHURCH

•80 per cent of those surveyed view dangerous driving, including drink driving and speeding, as a problem.

•76 per cent perceive burglary and theft as a problem.

•75 per cent think vandalism is a problem.

•66 per cent perceive alcohol or drugs, or anti-social behaviour associated with their use to be a problem.

•71 per cent consider people begging on the street to be a problem.

•69 per cent see people sleeping rough in the street/ in vehicles was seen as a problem.