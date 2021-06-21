Christchurch supermarkets told to keep track of trolleys

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board has asked Christchurch City Council staff to look at options for getting the unsightly trolleys off the streets.
"People just get sick of having to report it on such a regular basis, and certainly that's the feedback I've been getting from some communities," he said.
"They just think that the operators should take more responsibility."
Foodstuffs said it was up to individual stores to decide if extra measures were needed, and encouraged people to call them so they could be taken back.
Countdown said staff at one of its supermarkets in the east gathered up trolleys at least three times a week.