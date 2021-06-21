Monday, 21 June 2021

Christchurch supermarkets told to keep track of trolleys

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Supermarkets in Christchurch are on notice to do a better job of collecting their abandoned shopping trolleys.

    The Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board has asked Christchurch City Council staff to look at options for getting the unsightly trolleys off the streets.

    Yani Johanson. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Yani Johanson. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    City councillor Yani Johanson said supermarkets need to look at microchipping their trolleys so they could do a better job of gathering them up. Or bring in locking mechanisms so they could not be taken out of car parks.

    "People just get sick of having to report it on such a regular basis, and certainly that's the feedback I've been getting from some communities," he said.

    "They just think that the operators should take more responsibility."

    Foodstuffs said it was up to individual stores to decide if extra measures were needed, and encouraged people to call them so they could be taken back.

    Countdown said staff at one of its supermarkets in the east gathered up trolleys at least three times a week.

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter