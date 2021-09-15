Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Christchurch woman who had been missing since mid-August found

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A 39-year-old Sockburn woman who was last seen about a month ago has been found.

    Canterbury police appealed for sightings of Andrea Hopkinson yesterday through its Facebook page.

    The post said she was last seen leaving her home in Sockburn in mid-August and there were concerns for her welfare.

    But on Wednesday police said the 39-year-old had been located.

    "Thanks to the public for their help in finding her," police said.


     

     

