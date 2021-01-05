Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Christchurch's most popular dog names: From Bella and Charlie to Sherlock Bones, Dave Growl and Chewbarka

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Newsline
    Photo: Newsline
    Call out for Bella or Charlie at any Christchurch dog park and you could find yourself inundated by pooches.

    There are 558 dogs called Bella registered in Christchurch, making it the most popular dog name in the city.

    There are 437 dogs registered as Charlie, making it the second most popular canine name.

    Also in the top 10 list of most popular dog names are Poppy (419), Max (397), Molly (394), Ruby (394), Rosie (272), Toby (265), Archie (252), Buddy (244).

    Some dog owners took a more inventive approach to naming their pooch, looking to their favourite foods, famous people and fictional characters for inspiration.

    Apricot Strudel, Gnocchi, Honeypuff, Jelly-Doughnut, Kitkat and Manuka Honey are among the dogs that call Christchurch home.

    You might also encounter Kevin Bacon, LeBron, Nelson Mandela, Mr Bean and Paddington Bear at your local dog park.

    Keep an ear out too for Sherlock Bones, Dave Growl, Chewbarka, Israel Dogg, Lloyd Vader, and Miss Chief.

    Most popular names for male dogs

    Max, Charlie, Toby, Archie, Buddy, Jack, Monty, Alfie, Louie, Oscar

    Most popular names for female dogs

    Bella, Poppy, Molly, Ruby, Rosie, Daisy, Millie, Lucy, Luna, Coco

    Most popular dog breeds

    Labrador Retriever, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Border Collie, Bichon Frise, Miniature Schnauzer, Jack Russell Terrier, Cocker Spaniel, Huntaway, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Fox Terrier, Chihuahua, Rottweiler.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter