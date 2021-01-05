Christchurch's most popular dog names: From Bella and Charlie to Sherlock Bones, Dave Growl and Chewbarka

Photo: Newsline

Call out for Bella or Charlie at any Christchurch dog park and you could find yourself inundated by pooches.

There are 558 dogs called Bella registered in Christchurch, making it the most popular dog name in the city.

There are 437 dogs registered as Charlie, making it the second most popular canine name.

Also in the top 10 list of most popular dog names are Poppy (419), Max (397), Molly (394), Ruby (394), Rosie (272), Toby (265), Archie (252), Buddy (244).

Some dog owners took a more inventive approach to naming their pooch, looking to their favourite foods, famous people and fictional characters for inspiration.

Apricot Strudel, Gnocchi, Honeypuff, Jelly-Doughnut, Kitkat and Manuka Honey are among the dogs that call Christchurch home.

You might also encounter Kevin Bacon, LeBron, Nelson Mandela, Mr Bean and Paddington Bear at your local dog park.

Keep an ear out too for Sherlock Bones, Dave Growl, Chewbarka, Israel Dogg, Lloyd Vader, and Miss Chief.

Most popular names for male dogs

Max, Charlie, Toby, Archie, Buddy, Jack, Monty, Alfie, Louie, Oscar

Most popular names for female dogs

Bella, Poppy, Molly, Ruby, Rosie, Daisy, Millie, Lucy, Luna, Coco

Most popular dog breeds

Labrador Retriever, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Border Collie, Bichon Frise, Miniature Schnauzer, Jack Russell Terrier, Cocker Spaniel, Huntaway, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Fox Terrier, Chihuahua, Rottweiler.