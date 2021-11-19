Christmas tree going up on Cashel St

Despite all the cancellations around the festive season this year, Christchurch City Mission is still bringing the spirit of Christmas to the city centre.

Looking brighter than ever, courtesy of extra lights and stars, the 11m high city mission Christmas tree is being installed in front of the Bridge of Remembrance on Cashel St.

Electrician Ethan Gibson was putting some of the new lights and stars on the side of the tree.

He said the team of electricians on site plan to have the installation completed by Saturday afternoon.

A dazzling new custom-made computer-controlled light display is all part of the tree’s fresh new look - and it planned to be at least three times brighter than last year.

The tree is a thank you from the City Mission for the support it gets from the community over the year, with the rising helix representing the lives of the thousands of people it helps.

- Additional reporting John Cosgrove