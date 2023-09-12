Climate protesters gather outside Aerospace summit

Climate and environment justice groups have been protesting outside the New Zealand Aerospace Summit at Christchurch’s convention centre this morning.

The protesters from Stop The Space Waste, Space For Peace Aotearoa, Rocket Lab Monitor, School Strike 4 Climate, Auckland Peace Action and Pacific Panthers have gathered outside Te Pae. There is also a strong police presence outside the summit.

The two-day summit is organised by Aerospace New Zealand, a not-for-profit organisation, to inspire new innovation and maximise networking in the industry.